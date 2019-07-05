Listen now: Ed Sheeran rocks out with Bruno Mars on "Blow"

Atlantic/Elektra

Atlantic/ElektraEd Sheeran's not exactly the kind of guy you'd picture really rocking out on a song, but that's absolutely what he does on "Blow," his just-released collaboration with Bruno Mars.

The track opens with a straight-ahead, hard-driving rock guitar, and lyrics that leave very little to the imagination. "Well jump back, talk to me woman/You make me want to make a baby," Ed sings in the first verse.

Bruno then joins in for a second verse before they both hit the chorus: "I'm coming, baby/I'm coming for you/Hey, locked/loaded/shoot my shot tonight/I'm coming, baby/I'm coming for you/Pull my trigger, let me blow your mind."

"Blow," which also features country star Chris Stapleton, is the latest release from Ed's forthcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project album, scheduled to drop July 12. Also just released from the album is the decidedly more typically laid-back Sheeran track "Best Part of Me," featuring American singer/songwriter YEBBA -- she previously collaborated with Sam Smith on "No Peace," from Sam's 2017 album The Thrill of It All.

Sam's already released three tracks No. 6 Collaborations Project, including, of course, “I Don’t Care,” his hit collabo with Justin Bieber.

Here's the No. 6 Collaborations Project track list:

"Beautiful People," feat. Khalid

"South of the Border," feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B

"Cross Me," feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock

"Take Me Back to London," feat. Stormzy

"Best Part of Me," feat. YEBBA

"I Don’t Care," with Justin Bieber

"Antisocial," with Travis Scott

"Remember the Name," feat. Eminem & 50 Cent

"Feels," feat. Young Thug & J Hus

"Put It All on Me," feat. Ella Mai

"Nothing on You," feat. Paulo Londra & Dave

"I Don’t Want Your Money," feat. H.E.R

"1000 Nights," feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

"Way to Break My Heart," feat. Skrillex

"BLOW," with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.