Listen Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ new cover of late UK folk artist Bert Jansch’s “It Don’t Bother Me”

Credit: David McClister

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have shared a third advance track from their upcoming collaborative album, Raise the Roof, an atmospheric rendition of a 1965 song by late British folk guitar legend Bert Jansch titled “It Don’t Bother Me.”

The tune, which is available now via digital outlets, is the final advance song the duo plans to debut before the album’s November 19 release.

The track showcases Krauss’ lead vocals, some eclectic instrumentation, and guitar interplay from Marc Ribot and Los Lobos‘ David Hidalgo.

The Led Zeppelin singer says of recording “It Don’t Bother Me” for the new album, “I’ve been a big follower of Bert Jansch’s work since I was a teenager, and of that whole Irish, Scottish, English folk style that has a different lilt and different lyrical perspective. I was very keen to bring some of that into the picture.”

Adds Krauss, “One of my favorite parts of this is the songs and songwriters that I had never heard of. Working with Robert, and with [producer] T Bone [Burnett], is always a great education in music history.”

As previously reported, Raise the Roof features covers of “legends and unsung heroes of folk, blues, country and soul music,” as well as one original tune co-written by Plant and Burnett titled “High and Lonesome.”

“High and Lonesome” was one of the previously released tracks from Raise the Roof, along with the album’s lead single “Can’t Let Go,” a song written by Randy Weeks that previously was recorded by popular alt-country artist Lucinda Williams.

Raise the Roof can be pre-ordered now. It’s a follow-up to Plant and Krauss’ 2007 collaborative album Raising Sand, which won a total of five Grammys in 2009, including Album of the Year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.