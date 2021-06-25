Listen to 1976 live version of Beach Boys rarity “Susie Cincinnati” from upcoming ‘Feel Flows’ box set

Capitol/UMe

The Beach Boys have made available a previously unreleased 1976 live version of their 1970 song “Susie Cincinnati” as an advance track from the band’s forthcoming box set, Feel Flows: The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, which is due out on July 30.

As previously reported, the 135-track Feel Flows collection will be available as a five-CD set and digitally, and features newly remastered versions of two of the band’s underappreciated albums — 1970’s Sunflower and 1971’s Surf’s Up — as well as 108 previously unreleased recordings from the sessions for those albums.

The original version of “Susie Cincinnati” — a song written and sung by Al Jardine — was a non-album B-side of the single “Add Some Music to Your Day,” a track from Sunflower. The live rendition, which you can check out now at The Beach Boys’ YouTube channel, was recorded at a July 1976 stadium concert in Anaheim, California, and featured the band accompanied by a horn section. It also was the first full show founding member Brian Wilson had played with the group in many years.

The original studio version of “Susie Cincinnati” and the 1976 performance both are included on the Feel Flows box set, which also features other rare live tracks, as well as outtakes, alternate versions and mixes, radio promos, isolated backing tracks and a cappella renditions of songs and more.

The Feel Flows collection, which can be pre-ordered now, also will be released as a two-CD set, and as a four-LP vinyl set available in standard black vinyl, and in limited-edition colored vinyl versions.

Check out the box set’s full track list and more details at uDiscoverMusic.com.

