Listen to 30 seconds of new AC/DC music

Martin Philbey/Redferns

The week of AC/DC teasers continues.

Following a possible new album title reveal and confirming the return of the classic Back in Black lineup, the rock legends have now shared a clip of a new song.

The 30-second snippet sounds like pretty classic AC/DC, featuring Brian Johnson singing about “a shot in the dark” over a chugging Angus Young riff. Sadly, just as you start grooving to the song, the teaser cuts off with an abrupt record scratch.

You can listen to the teaser now streaming on YouTube.

It seems likely that the new tune, whenever it arrives in full, will be the first single from the next AC/DC album, the follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust. Based on this week’s previous teasers, fans believe that the upcoming record is called Power Up.

The new material was recorded with the surviving members of the Back in Black lineup — Young, Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — plus guitarist Stevie Young, nephew of Angus and the late Malcolm Young. Johnson, Williams and Rudd return to the band after exiting the group by the time the Rock or Bust tour wrapped in 2016 due to medical issues, retirement and legal troubles, respectively.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.