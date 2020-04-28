Listen to all-star Canadian benefit single with Justin Bieber, Sarah McLachlan, Michael Buble, Avril Lavigne & more

Sony Music Canada

Sony Music CanadaMany of Canada's biggest music stars have come together to create a benefit single for the Canadian Red Cross' COVID-19 relief efforts.

Justin Bieber, Bryan Adams, Avril Lavigne, Michael Buble, Sarah McLachlan, Walk Off the Earth, legendary Rush frontman Geddy Lee and more -- more than 25 artists in all -- recorded a version of "Lean on Me," by the late Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bill Withers.

A message at the beginning of the video reads, "To the late, great Bill Withers. Thank you for your lyrics and inspiring message. We are grateful to learn on music during our time of need. Your musical legacy lives on through us."

All the artists participating did so from their homes. All proceeds from the song, credited to ArtistsCAN, will go to the Canadian Red Cross to fight the pandemic in Canada. You can text LEANONME to 20222 to donate, or visit RedCross.ca/leanonme.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.