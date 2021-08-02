Listen to alternate versions of The Beach Boys’ “Surf’s Up” and “This Whole World” from Feel Flows box set

Capitol Records/UMe

The Beach Boys have debuted two more advance tracks from the band’s forthcoming box set, Feel Flows: The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, the release of which was recently pushed back from July 30 to August 27.

The tracks, an a cappella version of “Surf’s Up” and a newly created reimagined mix of “This Whole World,” are available now for download and via streaming services.

As previously reported, the Feel Flows collection, which you can pre-order now, features newly remastered versions of two of the band’s underappreciated albums — 1970’s Sunflower and 1971’s Surf’s Up — as well as 108 previously unreleased recordings from the sessions for those albums.

The harmony-laden “Surf’s Up” was the final song on The Beach Boys’ 1971 album of the same name, although the tune dates back to the band’s famously aborted late-1960s album, Shine.

“This Whole World” originally appeared on Sunflower, while the new mix features an alternate lead vocal by Carl Wilson, a lead vocal part from Brian Wilson on the bridge that wasn’t used on the original track, and an alternate ending previously only heard in an Eastern Airlines commercial that aired in 1971.

Feel Flows, which will be available as a five-CD set and digitally, features the aforementoned remastered versions of Sunflower and Surf’s Up, as well as rare live tracks, outtakes, alternate versions and mixes, radio promos, isolated backing tracks and a cappella renditions of songs, and more.

Abridged editions of the collection also will be released, including a two-CD package and a four-LP vinyl set available in standard black vinyl and limited-edition colored vinyl versions.

Check out the Feel Flows: The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 box set’s full track list, and more details, at uDiscoverMusic.com.

