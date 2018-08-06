Listen To Bill’s Interview With Rosanna Arquette By Bill Adams | Aug 6, 2018 @ 9:57 AM Rosanna Arquette arrives at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) She’s got a new YouTube show, a classic rock hit named after her, and was one of the first to come out against Harvey Weinstein in the #MeToo movement, There’s a lot of ground we cover in here! ~ Bill https://www.sunny1079.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Rosanna-Arquette-Produced-With-Intro.mp3 #jenniferandbill#metoo#Rosannaarquette SHARE RELATED CONTENT Katy Perry Will Give You All The Friday Feels In This Video Are You Cool With A ‘Friends’ Reboot? Watch This FloriDope Run Through A Store With A Live Gator! You’ve Got To Watch This Local “In My Feelings’ Fail…Hint: He’s Okay Check Out How Tom Cruise Does His Own Stunts! You Can Win Kennedy Space Center Passes, But Trust Me…You Need This Hint