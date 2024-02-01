Listen to Billy Joel’s first pop single in 17 years, “Turn the Lights Back On”

Columbia Records

Billy Joel is back.

The Piano Man’s first pop single since 2007’s “All My Life” is now available on all streaming services and there’s a lyric video on YouTube. The ballad, featuring some classic Billy Joel piano flourishes, finds him singing about regretting his behavior in a relationship and promising he’s ready to mend his ways.

“It’s been a long winter of indifference/And maybe you love me, maybe you don’t/Maybe you’ll learn to, maybe you won’t/You’ve had enough, but I won’t give up/On you,” he sings.

“I’m late, but I’m here right now/And I’m tryin’ to find the magic/That we lost somehow,” he continues. “Maybe I was blind/But I see you now/As we’re laying in the darkness/Did I wait too long/To turn the lights back on?”

The song was written by Billy, Freddy Wexler, Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector.

Billy will take the stage at this Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, airing live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

