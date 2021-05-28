Listen to Bono sing with late rapper DMX on new song, “Skyscrapers”

KMazur/WireImage

In February, legendary rapper DMX said that U2‘s Bono would appear on his upcoming album, on a song called “Skyscrapers.” The gruff-voiced, chart-topping rapper passed away in April but you can hear their collaboration now on his posthumous album, Exodus, out today.

According GQ, the song, called “Skyscrapers,” has apparently been around in one form or another since 2012: It was originally a track by artist and producer Swizz Beatz — also known as Mr. Alicia Keys — who’s been friends with Bono for years. In April, a full version of the song featuring Swizz and Kanye West leaked online. But Swizz, who produced Exodus, decided to give the song to DMX instead.

As Swizz tells GQ, “X is a giant. He’s a rock star. Not that I’m not those things in my own ways, but I’m a producer first. So I have to make the right decisions for the craft, not for ego and personal things all the time.”

In addition to Bono, Exodus also features appearances by Keys, JAY-Z, Usher, Snoop Dogg and many others.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

