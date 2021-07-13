Listen to Carlos Santana’s new collaborative tune with Diane Warren and G-Eazy, “She’s Fire”

Di-Namic Records/BMG

Carlos Santana has lent his guitar talents to “She’s Fire,” a track from acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren‘s forthcoming debut studio album, Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1.

The song, which features vocals by hitmaking rapper G-Eazy, is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. In addition, a lyric video for the tune has been posted at Warren’s official YouTube channel.

“It is an honor to co-join with Diane Warren and G-Eazy on ‘She’s Fire,'” Santana says in a statement. “Diane has an incredible gift, vision-awareness-ability to paint a picture to transport the listener to a place of emotion and passion. Her lyrics and arrangements are a part of the world’s musical tapestry and should be forever cherished.”

Adds Warren, “I’m so excited for everyone to hear ‘She’s Fire!!’ To be able to work with Carlos Santana has always been a dream of mine…I expected [the song] to be great, and it turned out even better than I imagined, pure fire.”

As previously reported, The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 is due out this year, and also features guest appearances by Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Hootie & the Blowfish‘s Darius Rucker, John Legend and many others.

Warren released another advance track in November 2020 called “Times Like These” that features vocals by Rucker.

Diane’s long list of credits and achievements include nine number-one hits and 32 top-10 singles. Among the hits she’s composed are Aerosmith‘s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” Starship‘s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” Cher‘s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” Toni Braxton‘s “Unbreak My Heart,” and LeAnn Rimes‘ “How Do I Live.”

Santana recently told ABC Audio that Warren has written two songs that will appear on his band’s next album, Blessing and Miracles.

