Listen to Christina Aguilera's "Haunted Heart" from The Addams Family soundtrack

MGMChristina Aguilera released an early Halloween treat for fans at the stroke of midnight on Friday when she dropped "Haunted Heart," the new song for the upcoming animated film, The Addams Family. The song will be featured on the movie's soundtrack.

"My heart is a haunted house, once you're in you ain't getting out" Xtina growls in a sultry voice, over an eerie sounding music track.

Aguilera announced the release on her Instagram on Friday, writing, “#HauntedHeart is officially out!!! We all know Halloween is my favorite time of year...Enjoy! She included the hashtag "#QueenOfHalloween" in the caption.

Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg are among the other artists featured on the film's soundtrack.

The all-star voice cast of The Addams Family includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg as "IT" with Bette Midler and Allison Janney.

Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, Elsie Fisher and Aimee Garcia also star.

The Addams Family snaps into theaters October 11.

