Listen to Cyndi Lauper & other celebrities recite the Statue of Liberty poem for upcoming HBO doc

HBOA host of other musicians, artists and celebrities, including Cyndi Lauper, are reciting the Emma Lazarus poem "The New Colossus" -- written in 1883 and famously engraved on the base of the Statue of Liberty -- for the upcoming HBO documentary Liberty: Mother of Exiles.

Lauper reads the line, "her mild eyes command/the air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame." Other participants include Courtney Love, R&B star Lizzo, Andy Cohen, Jessica Chastain, RuPaul, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina Spektor, Charo, Monica Lewinsky and Wayne Brady.

You can listen to the star-studded reading in a promo video for the documentary that's now streaming on YouTube. The clip also features archival film footage and photos of the Statue of Liberty, including a famous pic of John Lennon flashing a peace sign while standing in front of the landmark.

Liberty: Mother of Exiles, which explores the history and impact of the Statue of Liberty, premieres October 17 on HBO.

