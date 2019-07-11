Listen to Elton John's new "Lion King" soundtrack song "Never Too Late"

Walt Disney Records

Walt Disney RecordsThe soundtrack to the new CGI version of Disney's The Lion King was released digitally today, and with it comes a brand-new Elton John song, "Never Too Late," which you can check out now on YouTube.

The upbeat track, which will be heard as the movie's end credits roll, also features African vocal and choir arrangements. Elton co-wrote the song with Tim Rice, with whom he collaborated on all the tunes for the original 1994 Lion King movie.

Those tunes, including "Circle of Life," "Hakuna "Matata" and, of course, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," have been redone for the new flick.

The new version of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" is performed by Beyoncé and Donald Glover -- who play Nala and Simba, respectively -- as well as Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, who play Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.

Physical versions of the new Lion King soundtrack, which can be pre-ordered now, will be released on Friday, July 19, the same day that the movie premieres.

Here's The Lion King soundtrack's track listing:

"Circle of Life"/"Nants' Ingonyama" -- Lindiwe Mkhize; African vocals performed by Lebo M*

"Life's Not Fair" -- Hans Zimmer

"Rafiki's Fireflies" -- Hans Zimmer

"I Just Can't Wait to Be King" -- JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and John Oliver*

"Elephant Graveyard" -- Hans Zimmer

"Be Prepared" (2019 Version) -- Chiwetel Ejiofor*

"Stampede" -- Hans Zimmer

"Scar Takes the Throne" -- Hans Zimmer

"Hakuna Matata" -- Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary and Donald Glover*

"Simba Is Alive!" -- Hans Zimmer

"The Lion Sleeps Tonight" -- Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" -- Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen*

"Reflections of Mufasa" -- Hans Zimmer

"Battle for Pride Rock" -- Hans Zimmer

"Remember" -- Hans Zimmer

"Never Too Late" -- Elton John; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M*

"He Lives in You" -- Lebo M

"Mbube" -- Lebo M; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M

* = written and composed by Elton John and Tim Rice

