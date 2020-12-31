Listen to Elvis Costello ring out the old year with new tune "Farewell, OK 2020"

Credit: Ray Di Pietro

As we prepare to ring in 2021 this evening, Elvis Costello has delivered a surprise musical kiss-off to the past year in the form of a new song titled “Farewell, OK 2020.”

The tune, which you can check out at Costello’s official YouTube channel, is a rocking rave-up that begins with the lyrics, “Farewell, OK/ You’ll be on your way/ You’ll be on your own now/ Much to my dismay/ I can’t go on/ After what you’ve done.”

Elvis announced the song’s arrival on his social media sites, along with a message that reads, “The Shape of Things to Come 2021.”

Costello’s 2020 saw the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer release a new studio album titled Hey Clockface in October, which was mostly recorded shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown in two separate sessions in Helsinki, Finland, and Paris.

Costello also released an expansive deluxe reissue of his 1979 album Armed Forces in November.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.