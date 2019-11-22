Listen to "Fall On Me," Christina Aguilera's new collab with "A Great Big World"

S-Curve Records/BMG. Back in 2013, Christina Aguilera teamed up with A Great Big World on the American Music Awards to perform a duet version of the duo's song "Say Something," which ended up winning them a Grammy. Now, they're hoping lightning will strike twice at this year's American Music Awards.

The three artists have recorded a new duet, "Fall On Me," which is out now, and they'll sing it together live on this Sunday night's AMAs.

"This song came to me on a day that I was reflecting on my past... thinking about family, friends, loved ones -- and what the future will bring,” says Christina in a statement. “For me this song represents feeling a sense of connection and finding of peace with both past and current life experiences.”

A Great Big World's Ian Axel and Chad King add, "It seems like just yesterday that we took the stage at the AMAs with Christina. We were so nervous, excited, and hopeful. It felt like walking through a door and into a whole new chapter -- and a whole new world, really."

"This is like that, but it’s also just like coming home and playing with one of our favorite collaborators and friends again!" they add. "We can’t wait for this moment and are thankful to be back.”

A Great Big World's new album will be out in 2020. Christina, meanwhile, will return to Las Vegas next month for more dates of her Las Vegas residency The Experience. She'll perform December 27, 28, 30 and 31, and also has 2020 dates scheduled for February 26, 28, 29 and March 4, 6, 7.

