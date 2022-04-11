Listen to “Heartbeat,” second advance song from Timothy B. Schmit’s upcoming solo album, ‘Day by Day’

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit has released a second advance track from his upcoming solo studio album Day by Day, a melodic, R&B-flavored love ballad called “Heartbeat.”

The song is available now via digital formats, while a lyric video has premiered on Schmit’s official YouTube channel. The tune finds the 74-year-old Schmit reflecting on the things that help make a long-term romantic relationship work.

As previously reported, Day by Day will be released on May 6. The 12-track collection features guest contributions from an impressive roster of artists, including Jackson Browne, Lindsey Buckingham, John Fogerty, longtime Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench, Doobie Brothers multi-instrumentalist John McFee, blues-rocker Kenny Wayne Sheppard, and acclaimed session drummer Jim Keltner.

Preceding “Hearbeat,” Schmit released Day by Day‘s lead track, “Simple Man,” as a digital single, along with a companion music video. Buckingham contributed electric guitar to the song, which also features backing vocals from ex-Beach Boys touring members Chris Farmer and Matt Jardine, the latter the son of founding Beach Boys member Al Jardine.

You can pre-order CD and two-LP versions of Day by Day now at Timothy’s online store.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.