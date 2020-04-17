Listen to Hootie & the Blowfish cover R.E.M. for Amazon

Courtesy Amazon MusicIf you're a Hootie & the Blowfish fan, you probably know they're huge R.E.M. fans. In fact, during their 2019 reunion tour, they covered the iconic Georgia band's #1 hit "Losing My Religion," and R.E.M.'s Mike Mills even joined them onstage in New York City for a couple of numbers. Now, the band has officially recorded "Losing My Religion"...as an Amazon Original.

"When we were cutting our teeth as a band, almost every night fans would hear us on stage covering R.E.M.," says lead singer Darius Rucker. "'Losing My Religion' is a song that when you first listen to it, you can feel the struggle, the back-and-forth."

"We're releasing it as a cover with Amazon Music [because] I think it's still as thrilling to people today as it was when it was first released," he adds.

To hear the cover, tell Alexa to "play the Amazon Original by Hootie & the Blowfish" -- or look for it on Amazon Music's Certified Country playlist.

