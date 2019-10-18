Listen to Idina Menzel & Ariana Grande salute Santa's wife in "A Hand for Mrs. Claus"

The North Pole is ready for some girl power.

Former Wicked star Idina Menzel and Wicked super fan Ariana Grande have teamed up for a fun duet on Idina's new holiday album Christmas: A Season of Love, which just came out today. The song, called “A Hand for Mrs. Claus,” was written by Frozen composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

In the humorous song, Idina and Ariana trade verses about Santa's wife, who gets no respect despite the fact that Santa couldn't do it without her.

"She reads every Christmas letter/And fills out a Christmas sweater/Better than Ol' Santa any day," sings Idina. Ariana adds, "She runs the operation with no appreciation/So send a little Christmas love her way!"

Ariana also appears on For the Girls, the new album from Idina's Wicked co-star, Kristin Chenoweth.

As previously reported, Christmas: A Season of Love also features Idina teaming up with Emmy-winning Pose star Billy Porter for “I Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” her Frozen co-star Josh Gad on "We Wish You the Merriest," and her husband Aaron Lohr on "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

There's also a solo holiday version of the signature song from the show Rent, "Seasons of Love," as well as a tribute to Idina's Jewish heritage with “Ocho Kandelikas,” a Hanukkah song she sings in Ladino, the ancient language of Sephardic Jews.

Right before that song, there's an adorable audio clip of Walker, Idina's son with her ex Taye Diggs, at age three, chanting the traditional Hebrew blessing over the Hanukkah candles.

Idina will reprise her role as Queen Elsa in Frozen 2 on November 22.

