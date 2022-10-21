Listen to John Lennon’s demo of “Yellow Submarine” from Beatles’ deluxe ‘Revolver’ reissue

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe

The Beatles have just debuted a couple of the previously unheard rarities that will appear as bonus tracks on the forthcoming deluxe reissue of their landmark 1966 album, Revolver.

One track is an acoustic demo of John Lennon singing part of an early version of “Yellow Submarine.” In the 30-second segment, which is subtitled “(Songwriting Work Tape/Part 1),” Lennon softly strums and picks an acoustic guitar while singing, somewhat sadly, “In the place where I was born/ No one cared, no one cared/ And the name that I was born/ No one cared, no one cared/ And the town where was born/ No one cared, no one cared.”

The final version of “Yellow Submarine” features Ringo Starr on lead vocals. It was long believed that Paul McCartney was the tune’s main writer, but the demo suggests that Lennon played a bigger role in its composition.

The second track is an early alternate version of “Got to Get You into My Life,” identified as “(Second Version / Unnumbered Mix).” The rendition is a bit more raw-sounding than the well-known studio version and lacks the song’s signature brass parts while showcasing some fuzzed-out guitar riffs.

Meanwhile, a new animated music video featuring the updated mix of “Taxman” from the Revolver reissue also recently debuted on YouTube.

As previously reported, the deluxe reissue of Revolver will be released on October 28 in multiple configurations.

Among the versions of the reissue is a special edition that features new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of Revolver, the original mono mix of the album, 31 tracks of session outtakes, a four-song EP that includes the non-album tracks “Paperback Writer” and “Rain,” and a 100-page hardbound book.

You can preorder the Revolver reissues now.

