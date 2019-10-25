Listen to Kenny G collaborate with Kanye West on new gospel song

G.O.O.D./Def JamLast month, Kenny G said in an interview with the Dallas Observer that he and Kanye West had been in the studio "working on some music together." Well, now you can hear the fruits of their labors.

The soprano saxophonist is featured on a track on the rapper's new gospel album Jesus Is King called "Use This Gospel." On the track, Kanye doesn't actually rap, he sings the hook: "Use this gospel for protection/

It's a hard road to Heaven/We call on your blessings/In the Father, we put our faith."

The rap part is performed by a duo called Clipse, and after they're done with their last verse, Kenny's sax comes in, sweetly playing the melody that Kanye sings in the hook.

As for how Kenny and Kanye first met, in February, Kanye hired Kenny to come to his house and give his wife Kim Kardashian West a private serenade for Valentine's Day.

(Sax solo starts 2:29 into the track)





