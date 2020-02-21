Listen to LeAnn Rimes cover Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved"

Credit: Sara Hertel

LeAnn Rimes is putting her spin on Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved."

The "How Do I Live" singer has premiered an acoustic cover of the 2019 Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit as part of her ongoing "LovE Sessions" series. You can watch her performance streaming now on YouTube.

"The course of 'Someone You Loved' is epic!" LeAnn says. "It's such a beautiful song. Definitely one of my favorites that's come out in the last few years. I adore Lewis Capaldi's voice, but I adore his wacky sense of humor just as much."

Rimes has previously covered Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" and Billie Eilish's "when the party's over" for the LovE Sessions.

