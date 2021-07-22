Listen to Lindsey Buckingham’s new Fleetwood Mac-themed solo song, “On the Wrong Side”

Credit: Lauren Dukoff

Former Fleetwood Mac singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has just released a second advance track from his forthcoming self-titled solo album, which is due out on September 17.

“On the Wrong Side,” which is available now via digital formats, is an upbeat-sounding pop-rock tune that according to a statement is about the ups and downs Buckingham experienced while touring with Fleetwood Mac.

Lindsey draws a comparison between “On the Wrong Side” and his classic Fleetwood Mac hit “Go Your Own Way,” noting that the 1977 tune was “not a happy song, subject-matter wise, but it was an ebullient song musically. This was sort of the same idea.”

As previously reported, the upcoming album is Buckingham’s first solo studio effort since 2011’s Seeds We Sow and his seventh overall.

The 10-song collection, which Buckingham wrote, produced and recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles, can be pre-ordered now and will be available on CD, as a vinyl LP, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Lindsey previously released a song called “I Don’t Mind” as the first advance track from the album.

Meanwhile, Buckingham will launch a 30-city U.S. solo tour with a September 1 show in Milwaukee, marking the first time that Lindsey will be playing in-person concerts since he underwent emergency heart surgery in February 2019.

Check out Buckingham’s full tour schedule at LindseyBuckingham.com.

