Listen to Lindsey Buckingham’s new solo song, “Scream”; Buckingham launches solo tour tonight

Former Fleetwood Mac singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has just released a third advance track from his forthcoming self-titled solo album, which is due out on September 17.

“Scream,” which is available now via digital formats, is a stripped-down yet upbeat tune that kicks off the album.

“Many of the songs on this album are about the work and discipline it takes in maintaining a long-term relationship,” Buckingham explains in a press statement. “Some of them are more about the discipline and some of them are more about the perks. ‘Scream’ is about the perks. It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point.”

He adds, “It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life.”

As previously reported, the upcoming album is Buckingham’s first solo studio effort since 2011’s Seeds We Sow and his seventh overall.

The 10-song collection, which Buckingham wrote, produced and recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles, will be available on CD, as a vinyl LP, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Lindsey previously released songs from the album called “I Don’t Mind” and “On the Wrong Side.”

The release of “Scream” coincides with the launch of Buckingham’s new U.S. tour, kicking off tonight in Milwaukee. This marks the first time that Lindsey will be playing in-person concerts since he underwent emergency heart surgery in February 2019.

Visit LindseyBuckingham.com to check out his full tour schedule.

In other news, Buckingham contributed acoustic guitar to a song called “Darling” from pop star Halsey‘s recently released album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

