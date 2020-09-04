Listen to "Little Something," Sting's new duet with jazz singer Melody Gardot

Decca Records

Sting has teamed up with U.S. jazz singer Melody Gardot on a new duet titled “Little Something” that was released today as a digital single and via streaming services.

The upbeat, acoustic-guitar-driven tune was co-written by the former Police frontman and his longtime guitarist Dominic Miller, and was created with the help of French producer Jen Jis.

You can check out a lyric video for the tune at Gardot’s official YouTube channel.

“This new song…has a simple and infectious joy, and it was so much fun to trade vocals with the exquisite Melody Gardot,” Sting says of “Little Something.” “I hope you can hear the smile in our voices.”

Adds Gardot, “During these complicated times, collaboration is the only saving grace for us musicians. I was so surprised when Jen Jis came to me with this track, and then to find out it was a duet with Sting! While I recognize it is a big switch from my usual musical genre, I loved having the chance to challenge myself with something new…that’s what music is all about.”

“Little Something” will appear on Gardot’s forthcoming studio album Sunset in the Blue, which is due out on October 23 and is available for pre-order now.

As previously reported, Sting also is featured on “Mama,” a duet with Libyan-born and Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter/rapper Gashi that was released last month.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.