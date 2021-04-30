Listen to Moody Blues singer/bassist John Lodge’s new solo single, “The Sun Will Shine”

QEDG Management

Moody Blues singer/bassist John Lodge‘s recently announced solo single, “The Sun Will Shine,” was released today as a digital download and via streaming services.

As previously reported, Lodge wrote the song while isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic at his residence in Florida, and was inspired to look toward the future with a positive outlook by watching the sun rise each morning over the Cocohatchee Bay.

John has posted a video message about his new tune on his official YouTube channel.

“[O]ne thing I’ve learned during this last year is you have to remain positive,” he says. “Try and think of all the positive things that you can bring to your life and to everyone around you. And with this thought, I wrote…’The Sun Will Shine.'”

Lodge adds, “I hope you enjoy it, because to me, we have to remain positive. I don’t know how long this is going to all last, but the sun will shine on you and everyone.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer recorded the track remotely with the members of his 10,000 Light Years Band, and with backing vocal contributions from his friend and current Yes frontman Jon Davison. Davison also sang on Lodge’s previous solo single, “In These Crazy Times,” which was released last year.

“The Sun Will Shine” and a remix of “In These Crazy Times” will be part of an upcoming three-song EP titled On Reflection that also will feature a new instrumental titled “Sunset over Cocohatchee Bay.” Lodge also has plans to release a new live album this September called The Royal Affair and After that will feature performances recorded while he and his solo band served as an opening act for the Yes-headlined 2019 Royal Affair Tour.

