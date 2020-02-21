Listen to new Alanis Morissette song, "Smiling"

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoAlanis Morissette has premiered a new song called "Smiling," a track from her upcoming album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

Despite its bubbly title, "Smiling" is a sonically dramatic song about pushing through the hard times. The track also includes the lyric that gives Such Pretty Forks in the Road its title.

"Smiling" was originally written for the Jagged Little Pill musical, the Broadway production based on Alanis' gigantic 1995 album of the same name. A version of the song performed by the musical's star Elizabeth Stanley is included on the Jagged Little Pill soundtrack, which is out now.

Such Pretty Forks, meanwhile, will be released on May 1. It also includes the previously released single "Reasons I Drink."

Meanwhile, Alanis will launch a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill in June. The trek will feature support from fellow '90s alt artists Garbage and Liz Phair.

