Listen to new Billy Ocean song, "We Gotta Find Love," from his forthcoming album 'One World'

Sony Music

Billy Ocean has released another advanced track from his forthcoming studio album, One World, which will hit stores on September 4.

The new song, “We Gotta Find Love,” is the first track on the album and is available now as a digital single and via streaming services.

“We Gotta Find Love” was co-written with, and produced by, Barry Eastmond, who also collaborated with Ocean on such 1980s hits as “When the Going Gets Tough,” “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)” and “Love Zone.” The song offers a message of positivity and inclusivity that seems particularly timely in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Reflecting on how his new tune’s lyrics seem to resonate at this time, Billy notes, “[I]t’s encouraging to see the response of the younger generation of all denominations, all over the world, looking for a better future. I look forward to the day when we realize ‘there’s no difference between us, when we take away things that divide and abuse us.'”

One World is Ocean’s first album of new original material in more than 10 years. The record initially was scheduled to be released in April, but its arrival was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We Gotta Find Love” is the fourth advanced song from One World to be issued digitally, along with the title track, “Love You More” and “All Over the World.” You can pre-order the album now.

Here’s the full One World track list:

“We Gotta Find Love”

“Love You More”

“Feel the Love”

“One World”

“When I Saw You”

“Mystery”

“Missing You Everyday”

“Can’t Stand the Pain”

“Betcha Don’t Know”

“All Over the World”

“Daylight”

“Nothing Will Stand in Our Way”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.