Listen to new Green Day song, "Here Comes the Shock"

Green Day premiered a new song called “Here Comes the Shock” over the weekend.

The 154-second banger, which is available now for digital download, is accompanied by a video featuring a “punk rock aerobics” exercise routine. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

“Here Comes the Shock” was originally supposed to premiere during Saturday’s NHL’s Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights. However, the game was postponed for eight hours due to poor ice conditions.

Green Day released their latest album, Father of All…, last February. They’re currently scheduled to embark on the Hella Mega tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy this summer, which was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

