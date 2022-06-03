Listen to new Red Hot Chili Peppers song, “Nerve Flip”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Red Hot Chili Peppers have premiered a new song called “Nerve Flip.”

The grungy track was previously an exclusive to the Japanese version of the new Chili Peppers album Unlimited Love, but is now available globally via digital platforms.

Unlimited Love, the first RHCP album in six years and the first with guitarist John Frusciante back in the band since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium, was released in April. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week for a rock album in over a year.

The Chili Peppers will launch a world tour in support of ﻿Unlimited Love﻿ this Saturday, June 4, in Spain. The trek comes to the U.S. in July.

