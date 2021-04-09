Listen to new remix of Crowded House’s “To the Island” created by Tame Impala

EMI Music Australia

Australians unite on a new remix of Crowded House‘s recent single “To the Island” by modern-rock act Tame Impala, aka Kevin Parker.

The Sydney-born Parker put his spin on the track, a cut off the Melbourne-formed band’s upcoming studio album Dreamers Are Waiting, which is due out on June 4 and can be pre-ordered now.

“With all the world upended and nothing in its right place we became curious to hear how our favorite contemporary musicians and record makers might reimagine a Crowded House song,” says frontman Neil Finn, who originally hails from New Zealand.

“I emailed our version of ‘To the Island’ to Kevin Parker with an invitation to take it apart and reassemble in his own unique way,” adds Finn, who also became a touring member of Fleetwood Mac in 2018. “Happily, he really liked the song and it was an absolute delight to hear what he made from it, an exotic fantasy I would call it.”

The Tame Impala remix of “To the Island” is available now as a digital download and via steaming services. It also will be included on a seven-inch vinyl single, alongside another remix by New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, that also will be released on June 4.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.