Listen to new Robert Plant & Alison Krauss song, “High and Lonesome”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have shared another new song from their upcoming collaborative album, Raise the Roof.

The track, titled “High and Lonesome,” was written by the Led Zeppelin vocalist alongside producer T Bone Burnett. It’s the lone original tune on Raise the Roof, which is otherwise filled with covers of “legends and unsung heroes of folk, blues, country and soul music.”

You can listen to “High and Lonesome” now via digital outlets.

“High and Lonesome” is the second song to be released from Raise the Roof, following the lead single “Can’t Let Go,” originally written by Randy Weeks. The whole album is set to arrive November 19.

Plant and Krauss, of course, previously collaborated on the 2007 album ﻿Raising Sand﻿. The record won a total of five Grammys in 2009, including Album of the Year.

