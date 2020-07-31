Listen to new Robert Plant song from his forthcoming solo compilation, 'Digging Deep'

Es Paranza

Earlier this week, Robert Plant announced plans to issue a new career-spanning solo compilation titled Digging Deep: Subterranea on October 2, which features three previously unreleased tracks.

Now, the Led Zeppelin singer has debuted one of the three songs, “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up, Part 1),” as an advance digital single. The brooding, blues-influenced tune also will be featured on a soon-to-be-released Plant studio effort titled Band of Joy Volume 2, an apparent sequel to his 2010 Band of Joy album.

Discussing the inspiration behind the “Charlie Patton Highway,” Plant says, “I spent time in the hill country of north Mississippi around Como, dropping back to Clarksdale, the incredible center of Black music talent over the years. I weaved my car through the Delta back roads, listening to the remarkable protestations of Mississippi AM radio. I was looking at my world and my times from this unfamiliar place and found myself exposed to a nightmare world of half-truths.”

As previously reported, Digging Deep is a 30-track retrospective that will be available as a two-CD set, as well as digitally and via streaming services. The album’s previously released material includes two or more songs from nearly all of Plant’s solo albums, spanning from 1982 Pictures at Eleven through 2018’s Carry Fire.

The other unreleased tracks are “Nothing Takes the Place of You,” a song that Plant recorded for the 2013 film Winter in the Blood; and a duet version of the classic Charlie Feathers rockabilly tune “Too Much Alike” with Patty Griffin.

The announcement of the forthcoming compilation coincided with the launch of the third season of Plant’s popular Digging Deep podcast series. New episodes will debut every other week on various streaming services.

