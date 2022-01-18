Listen to new Tears for Fears song “Break the Man,” from band’s upcoming album ‘The Tipping Point’

Concord Records

Tears for Fears have debuted a new song called “Break the Man,” the third advance single from the veteran British New Wave duo’s forthcoming studio album, The Tipping Point.

The song, which is available now via digital formats, was co-written by founding singer/bassist Curt Smith and the group’s current touring guitarist, Charlton Pettus, who also co-produced The Tipping Point.

Smith says of the new tune, “‘Break the Man’ is about a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy. I feel that a lot of the problems we’ve been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance. It’s a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world — a better male-female balance.”

The Tipping Point, which will be released on February 25, will be Tears for Fears’ first new studio album since 2004’s Everybody Loves a Happy Ending. The group will support the record with a 2022 U.S. tour featuring support act Garbage that’s scheduled to kick off May 20 in Cincinnati and run through a June 25 concert in Wantagh, New York.

Prior to “Break the Man,” Tears for Fears also released The Tipping Point‘s title track and a song called “No Small Thing” as advance singles, as well as companion music videos for both tunes.

You can pre-order the album now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.