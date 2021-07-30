Listen to Paul McCartney’s new collaborative track with Mark Ronson and Gary Numan

Paul McCartney and Mark Ronson; Courtesy of Apple

A new track that Paul McCartney recorded in collaboration with famed DJ/producer Mark Ronson and synth-pop veteran Gary Numan has been released as part of the soundtrack album for a new Ronson-hosted Apple+ series that premiered today.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson is a six-part series that follows Ronson as he “uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound.” To do that, he interviews artists including McCartney, Numan, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl, Beastie Boys members Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and “Mike D” Diamond, and more.

Each episode ends with Ronson debuting a new piece of original music created with the guest artist using various groundbreaking techniques and technology.

McCartney and Numan are featured in an episode focusing on the synthesizer, and the tune they created with Ronson is called “I Know Time (Is Calling).”

The six-track soundtrack is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

Here’s the full track list of Watch the Sound (Original Soundtrack):

Autotune: “Show Me” — Mark Ronson

Sampling: “Why Would I Stop” — DJ Premier featuring Wale

Reverb: “One Life” — Mark Ronson featuring Diana Gordon & Jónsi

Synth: “I Know Time (Is Calling)” — Mark Ronson featuring Paul McCartney & Gary Numan

Drum Machine: “You’ll Go Crazy” — Mark Ronson featuring King Princess

Distortion: “Do You Do You Know” — Mark Ronson featuring Santigold & Kathleen Hanna

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.