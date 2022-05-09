Listen to Peter Gabriel singing on new Arcade Fire song, “Unconditional II (Race and Religion)”

C Flanigan/Getty Images; Columbia Records

Peter Gabriel appears on the brand-new Arcade Fire song “Unconditional II (Race and Religion),” from the band’s latest studio album, WE, which was released Friday.

On the track, Gabriel delivers harmonies alongside lead vocals by Arcade Fire’s Régine Chassagne.

In recent interview with the Montreal Gazette, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler said about the collaboration, “[Gabriel] came to the studio and we had a day to work on it. He does this thing where he double-tracks his voice, high and low. As soon as he put the high vocal down, I was like, ‘Oh s***, that’s Peter Gabriel.'”

You can check out “Unconditional II (Race and Religion)” now at Arcade Fire’s official YouTube channel. The track and the album also are available via various digital and physical formats.

Gabriel previously recorded an Arcade Fire song, the Neon Bible track “My Body Is a Cage,” for his 2010 covers album Scratch My Back.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.