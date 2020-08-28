Listen to previously unreleased Robert Plant duet with Patty Griffin, "Too Much Alike"

Es Paranza

Robert Plant has released another advance track from his forthcoming career-spanning solo compilation Digging Deep: Subterranea, which is due out on October 2.

The new song is a previously unreleased duet version of “Too Much Alike,” a 1957 tune by rockabilly artist Charley Feathers, that features Plant teaming up with his Band of Joy collaborator and one-time girlfriend Patty Griffin.

The track is available as a digital download and via streaming, and also has been posted at the Led Zeppelin singer’s YouTube channel.

“Too Much Alike” is the second of three previously unreleased tracks included on Digging Deep: Subterranea that Plant has issued in advance of the compilation’s arrival. The first was “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up, Part 1),” a brooding, blues-influenced tune that also will be featured on a new soon-to-be-released Plant studio album titled Band of Joy Volume 2.

The unreleased track is “Nothing Takes the Place of You,” a song that Plant recorded for the 2013 film Winter in the Blood.

As previously reported, Digging Deep: Subterranea is a 30-track retrospective that will be available as a two-CD set, as well as digitally and via streaming services. The previously released material on the compilation includes two or more songs from nearly all of Plant’s solo albums, spanning from 1982’s Pictures at Eleven through 2018’s Carry Fire.

The announcement last month of the forthcoming compilation coincided with the launch of the third season of Plant’s popular Digging Deep podcast series. New episodes have been debuting every other week on various streaming services, and on Robert’s YouTube channel.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.