Listen to Prince rarity "Cosmic Day" from upcoming deluxe 'Sign o' the Times' reissue

The Prince Estate/Warner Records

As the September 25 release of the expanded version of Prince‘s 1987 double album Sign o’ the Times approaches, one of the many previously unheard tracks featured on the collection has now been made available for streaming.

“Cosmic Day” was recorded in November 1986 at the famous Los Angeles area studio Sunset Sound. The psychedelia-influenced track features surrealistic lyrics; a mix of guitars, layered keyboards, and real and electronic drums; and Prince’s voice pitch-altered to sound feminine.

While the full song had never been released, elements from the track were later used for intermission music played during Prince’s 1988 Lovesexy tour.

Meanwhile, a photo of Prince’s handwritten lyrics to “Cosmic Day” has been posted on the late music legend’s social media sites.

The Sign o’ the Times reissue will be released in multiple configurations as part of Prince’s ongoing catalog reissue campaign. Among the versions is a Super Deluxe Edition that will be available as an eight-CD/DVD set, a 13-LP/DVD package, and an audio-only download.

The Super Deluxe reissue features the album’s original 16 tracks, plus 63 previously unreleased recordings, including single edits, B-sides, alternate takes, remixes, outtakes, live performances and more.

The live material includes a complete stadium concert Prince played on June 20, 1987, in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

The DVD featured in the Super Deluxe Edition boasts previously unreleased footage of a complete New Year’s Eve benefit show held at Prince’s Paisley Park complex on December 31, 1987.

The Super Deluxe reissue also comes packaged with a 120-page hardcover book.

The Sign o’ the Times reissue, which you can pre-order now, also will be released as a three-CD or four-LP Deluxe Edition and a two-CD or two-LP standard version.

Visit Prince.com for more details.

By Matt Friedlander

