Listen to Taylor Swift sing "YNTCD" a cappella in new commercial

If you've ever wondered what Taylor Swift would sound like singing with no musical background whatsoever, well, wonder no more.

In a new commercial for Amazon Music, an animation of Taylor's disembodied lips flutters through a garden of blooming flowers, plants, butterflies, a snake and a cat statue, while singing an a cappella version of "You Need to Calm Down." As they sing, the lips change from red, to purple, to rainbow, to sprinkle-covered, to glitter.

"Alexa, play the new Taylor Swift on Amazon Music," says a voiceover, followed by the regular version of the song.

"A voice is all you need," reads the tagline.

Taylor captioned the video, "@amazonmusic: what color lips would you like for this commercial? Me: yes."

Taylor's new album Lover arrives Friday. She'll perform on ABC's Good Morning America Thursday.

