Listen to The Killers' remix of The Rolling Stones' "Scarlet"

The Killers have shared a remix of The Rolling Stones‘ song “Scarlet.”

The updated recording also features Jacques Lu Cont, aka producer Stuart Price, who worked with the “Mr. Brightside” rockers on their 2008 album Day & Age.

You can download The Killers and Jacques Lu Cont “Scarlet” remix now via digital outlets.

“Scarlet” is an archival Stones song from 1974 featuring Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page on guitar. It was finally released this past July, and will be included in the upcoming reissue of the 1973 Stones album Goats Head Soup, due out September 4.

The Stones previously teamed up with the indie rock group The War on Drugs for a remix of “Scarlet.” Both The Killers and The War on Drugs remixes will also be included in the reissue.

The Killers, meanwhile, just released their new album, Imploding the Mirage, last Friday.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.