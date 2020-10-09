Listen to the new 2020 remix of David Bowie's classic tune "The Man Who Sold the World"

Parlophone

The new 2020 mix of David Bowie‘s memorable 1970 song “The Man Who Sold the World” has been released as a digital single and via streaming services in advance of the upcoming 50th anniversary edition of Bowie’s album of the same name, which will be reissued under its originally planned title, The Metrobolist.

For the reissue, which will be released on November 6, The Metrobolist, including “The Man Who Sold the World,” was newly remixed by the album’s original producer, longtime Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti, with the exception of the track “After All.” That’s because Visconti was happy with a 2015 remix he did of that song, and has included it in the new reissue.

The cover art for the new remix of “The Man Who Sold the World” is a photo from the same session that yielded the cover of the original U.K. version of the album, which boasted a pic of Bowie wearing a “man dress.” The single’s cover photo shows a close-up image of David holding up a playing card.

The Metrobolist, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available on CD, digitally, as a 180-gram black-vinyl LP, and as a limited-edition colored-vinyl disc. The colored-vinyl version will be pressed either on gold vinyl or on white vinyl.

In other news, a newly restored video of Bowie singing the late John Lennon‘s classic peace anthem “Imagine” at a 1983 Hong Kong concert was posted on David’s YouTube channel today in honor of what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday. The performance took place on December 8, 1983, which was the third anniversary of Lennon’s murder.

By Matt Friedlander

