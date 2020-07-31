Listen to the new Go-Go's single, "Club Zero"

UMe

Just in time for the Showtime premiere of their self-titled documentary tonight, The Go-Go’s have released their first new song in almost 20 years, “Club Zero,” which is available now as a digital single and via streaming services.

You also can check out the pop-punk gem at the band’s official YouTube channel.

“Club Zero” was self-produced by The Go-Go’s and created by the group via email exchange. The music was recorded in San Francisco, while singer Belinda Carlisle‘s lead vocals were laid down in Los Angeles.

The Go-Go’s documentary premieres tonight on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Besides telling the story of the famed all-female band’s turbulent and triumphant career, the film also features a segment on the making of “Club Zero” and shows the group playing the tune live.

The film was directed by Alison Ellwood, whose previous projects include the recent Epix docuseries Laurel Canyon and 2013’s History of the Eagles documentary.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)



