Listen to The Rolling Stones’ previously unreleased cover of The Chi-Lites’ “Troubles A’ Comin”

The Rolling Stones have released a second advance track from the upcoming expanded 40th anniversary reissue of the band’s hit 1981 album, Tattoo You: a cover of the 1970 Chi-Lites song “Troubles A’ Comin.”

The soulful tune is one of nine previously unreleased tracks that will appear on the Lost & Found: Rarities bonus disc of the deluxe collection, which is due out on October 22. The Stones’ rendition of “Troubles A’ Comin” was recorded in Paris in 1979.

The track is available now via digital formats, and a companion lyric video for the tune has debuted at The Rolling Stones’ official YouTube channel.

The clip features animated graphic elements from the Tattoo You cover and other associated artwork, as well as photos of the band members from that period.

The Rolling Stones performed “Troubles A’ Comin” at the private tour warmup show they played at Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium on September 22, and the song likely will be included in some sets during the trek.

The first advance track released from the Tattoo You reissue was a previously unheard original sing called “Living in the Heart of Love” that also will be part of the Lost & Found: Rarities disc.

You can pre-order the Tattoo You reissue now.

Meanwhile, after launching the 2021 U.S. leg of their No Filter Tour in St. Louis on Sunday, The Stones are scheduled to play the second show of the outing tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina.

