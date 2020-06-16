Listen to The Scorpions' uplifting new ballad, "Sign of Hope"

Courtesy of Scorpions

The Scorpions have released a new single called “Sign of Hope,” an introspective ballad offering with a positive message during a turbulent time on the world.

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

You also can check a companion video for the tune at the veteran German rockers’ official YouTube channel. The clip offers a montage of photo and film clips depicting family members, friends and lovers gathering together and enjoying life. It also includes animated segments showing the Earth turning, superimposed with video of an explosion, praying hands and a lit candle.

“We are working on lots of Hard’n Heavy Rockers for our new album these days,” The Scorpions report in a statement, “but because of the dramatic Covid-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little ‘Sign of Hope’ that came straight from the heart in troubled times…[S]tay healthy and safe…we love you.”

The new song was written by frontman Klaus Meine, and features the lyrics, “Give me hope, just a little bit of hope/A little comfort for my soul/And it’s gonna be all right/Give me hope, just a little bit of hope/I know you’re gonna take me home/A love will shine a light.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.