Listen to unheard "Queen of the Highway" outtakes from The Doors' deluxe 'Morrison Hotel' reissue

Doors fans can enjoy a preview of the upcoming deluxe 50th anniversary reissue of the band’s 1970 album Morrison Hotel by checking out a previously unreleased outtake segment from the sessions for the song “Queen of the Highway” that’s been posted at the group’s official YouTube channel.

The clip features various takes of the song, and includes in-studio banter between singer Jim Morrison, some of the other Doors members and producer Paul Rothchild. The recording also features Morrison fooling around vocally with the song’s melody, going into a falsetto multiple times.

The “Queen of the Highway” outtakes segment is among 19 outtakes featured as bonus tracks on the Morrison Hotel reissue, most of which are previously unheard.

As previously reported, the Morrison Hotel: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be released on October 9, and will be available as a two-CD/one-LP set that features a newly remastered version of the album on one CD, the CD of unreleased studio outtakes, and the original album pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

Released in February 1970, Morrison Hotel peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200, and featured the enduring Doors tune “Roadhouse Blues,” as well as such gems as “Waiting for the Sun,” “Peace Frog,” “Indian Summer” and “Maggie M’Gill.” The album has sold over 1 million copies in the U.S.

An outtake that combines versions of the songs “Peace Frog” and “Blue Sunday” also was released as an advance track and can be purchased as a digital download now.

Visit TheDoors.com to check out the reissue’s full track list.

By Matt Friedlander

