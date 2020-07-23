Listen to unheard Rolling Stones/Jimmy Page collaboration, "Scarlet," from upcoming 'Goats Head Soup' reissue

UMe

If you ever wondered what The Rolling Stones would sound like if they had Jimmy Page playing guitar with them, you can find out now. The band has just released a previously unheard song called “Scarlet” that features the Led Zeppelin legend, and which will be included in the upcoming expanded reissue of The Stones’ 1973 album Goats Head Soup.

“Scarlet” was recorded in October 1974 and also features late Traffic and Blind Faith bassist Rick Grech. The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. You also can check out a lyric video for the tune at The Stones’ YouTube channel.

Recalling the making of the song, Mick Jagger says, “I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith [Richards] in Ronnie [Wood‘s] basement studio. It was a great session.”

Richards offers a more detailed memory of the recording: “My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo…just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a lineup like that, you know, we better use it.”

As previously reported, the Goats Head Soup reissue will be released on September 4 in multiple configurations and formats, including a super deluxe three-CD/DVD or four-LP/DVD box set, a deluxe two-CD or two-LP collection, and single CD, LP and cassette editions.

The box sets and deluxe versions will feature 10 bonus tracks, including three previously unheard tracks, among them the aforementioned “Scarlet” and “Criss Cross,” the latter of which also has been issued as an advance digital single.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.