Listen to unreleased Prince rarity "I Need a Man" from upcoming deluxe 'Sign o' the Times' reissue

The sixth in a series of previously unheard tracks from the upcoming deluxe reissue of Prince‘s 1987 double album Sign o’ the Times has been released as a digital download and via streaming services.

“I Need a Man” is an unreleased 1987 version of a song that Prince originally recorded in 1981 for the all-female project The Hookers, a predecessor of Vanity 6. Prince recorded the remake of the song at his Washington Avenue Warehouse studio in Minneapolis and offered it to Bonnie Raitt. Raitt inevitably did not record the song, and the track has remained in the vaults until now.

As previously reported, the Sign o’ the Times reissue will be released on September 25 in multiple configurations, including a Super Deluxe Edition that will be available as an eight-CD/DVD set, a 13-LP/DVD package, and an audio-only download. It can be pre-ordered now.

The Super Deluxe reissue includes the album’s original 16 tracks, plus 63 previously unreleased recordings, such as single edits, B-sides, alternate takes, remixes, outtakes, live performances and more.

The live material includes a complete stadium concert Prince played on June 20, 1987, in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

The DVD featured in the Super Deluxe Edition boasts previously unreleased footage of a complete New Year’s Eve benefit show held at Prince’s Paisley Park complex on December 31, 1987.

The Super Deluxe reissue also features a 120-page hardcover book. You can check out an unboxing video for the Super Deluxe at Prince’s official YouTube channel.

Other versions of the reissue include a three-CD or four-LP Deluxe Edition and a two-CD or two-LP standard version.

Visit Prince.com for more details.

