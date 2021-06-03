Listen to unreleased Prince song, “Born 2 Die”

Credit: Mike Ruiz

It’s been five years since the death of the legendary artist Prince, and his estate has slowly been sharing his unreleased music, one song at a time.

To follow up the April arrival of the title track of Prince’s unreleased 2010 album, Welcome 2 America, the estate and Sony Music have shared another previously unissued track from the record, “Born 2 Die.” The ’70s-infused song finds Prince musing over a “bad girl” who “sells everything from A to Z.”

“Anything just to keep her free from the / from the hustle of the streets,” he sings.

According to a press release from Prince’s estate, “Born 2 Die” was recorded “during a flurry of studio activity in the spring of 2010 when President Obama was just a year into his first term.”

At that time, “Prince was reflecting deeply on the issues affecting the Black community and the role he hoped to play in the social justice movement.”

As previously reported, Welcome 2 America will finally see the light of day on July 30.

Additionally, Prince’s 1998 album, The Truth, will be issued for the first time on June 12 as part of the 2021 edition of Record Store Day’s first RSD Drop. This marks the first time The Truth will be available on vinyl, with foil-embossed artwork designed by Prince’s longtime art director, Steve Parke.

