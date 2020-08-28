Listen to William Shatner's new cover of "The Thrill Is Gone" featuring Ritchie Blackmore

Cleopatra Records

William Shatner‘s upcoming studio album, The Blues, includes a rendition of B.B. King‘s 1970 hit “The Thrill Is Gone” featuring founding Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore. That song has now been released as an advance single.

Shatner’s version features the Star Trek legend delivering a unique spoken-word interpretation of the tune, accompanied by Blackmore’s bluesy guitar riffs. Ritchie’s wife, Candice Night, who is the singer of the couple’s band Blackmore’s Night, contributes backing vocals to the track.

“‘The Thrill is Gone’ is the title of the song, but the thrill is there with Ritchie Blackmore and his great guitar!” says Shatner.

Blackmore and Night add jointly, “We would like to express our gratitude for being able to appear on the recording with William Shatner. It is always an honor to work with him. He is a man of many legendary performances.”

The track is available digitally and via streaming services; you also can check it out at Cleopatra Records’ official YouTube channel.

“The Thrill Is Gone” was co-written by Roy Hawkins and Rick Darnell in 1951. King’s 1970 cover of the song reached #15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As previously reported, The Blues will be released on October 2 and features the 89-year-old actor and entertainer teaming up with a variety of well-known guitarists on renditions of classic blues tunes. You can pre-order the album now on CD and limited-edition colored vinyl.

Besides Blackmore, guest artists featured on the record include ex-Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, country star Brad Paisley, Stax Records guitarist and producer Steve Cropper, former Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton, Canned Heat, rocker Pat Travers, blues great Sonny Landreth, and noted British guitarist Albert Lee.

Here’s The Blues track list:

“Sweet Home Chicago” — featuring Brad Paisley

“I Can’t Quit You Baby” — featuring Kirk Fletcher

“Sunshine of Your Love” — featuring Sonny Landreth

“The Thrill Is Gone” — featuring Ritchie Blackmore

“Mannish Boy” — featuring Ronnie Earl

“Born Under a Bad Sign” — featuring Tyler Bryant

“I Put a Spell on You” — featuring Pat Travers

“Crossroads” — featuring James Burton

“Smokestack Lightnin'” — featuring Jeff “Skunk” Baxter

“As the Years Go Passing By” — featuring Arthur Adams

“Let’s Work Together” — featuring Harvey Mandel & Canned Heat

“Route 66” — featuring Steve Cropper

“In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company” — featuring Albert Lee

“Secrets or Sins”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.