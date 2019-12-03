Little Boy Knocked Off Surfboard By Shark!!

A Florida boy has quite a story to tell after a shark knocked him off his surfboard over the holiday weekend. Shaun Moore, the child’s father, posted a video on Twitter showing his son, 7-year-old Chandler Moore, riding waves off New Smyrna Beach on Nov. 30. Without warning, a shark’s fin suddenly swipes the board, knocking Chandler off and into the water. Moore said his son wasn’t hurt and is actually enjoying all the attention from the viral video. Moore believes it was a blacktip shark that was involved in the close call.