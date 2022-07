Little Caesars is kicking off its ‘Hot Pizza Summer’ with the release of a new 2022 summer merchandise collection. The line features pizza-themed slides, a pizza-themed men’s bathing suit, a Little Caesars “hang loose” drawstring bag, Hot Pizza Summer-themed tanks, Little Caesar’s koozies, and more. Go to hotnreadyshop.com to load up. What chain makes the best pizza?

To view this content referenced from Instagram, click here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WS6NPsvFur0